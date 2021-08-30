1.2 million people watched a video of an Afghan TV host reassuring viewers while surrounded by armed Taliban.

Due to several startling juxtapositions, a video of an Afghan TV broadcaster giving an address has gone popular online.

The host reads a statement from the Taliban in the video, assuring civilians that the new government is not to be feared. The host is accompanied by armed Taliban fighters during the reading, at least eight of them are visible in the shot.

Journalists and campaigners, including the BBC’s Kian Sharifi, first posted the video on Sunday.

“With armed Taliban gunmen behind him, the host of Afghan TV’s Peace Studio political debate program claims the Islamic Emirate (the Taliban’s preferred name) wants the public to”cooperate with it and should not be afraid,” Sharifi claimed in his initial tweet.

Masih Alinejad, an Iranian journalist and activist, tweeted, “This is strange.” “Taliban militants with firearms are standing behind this visibly terrified TV broadcaster, forcing him to say that the people of #Afghanistan should not be afraid of the Islamic Emirate. In the views of millions, the Taliban is synonymous with fear. This is simply one more example.”

Sharifi also released a longer version of the video, in which the host begins an interview with a suspected Taliban high-ranking member.

Sharifi’s tweet got 1.2 million views as of Monday afternoon, while Alinejad’s had roughly 500,000.

A relative of one of Deutsche Welle’s editors was recently assassinated by the Taliban, according to the German public broadcaster. According to the Hindustan Times, the fighters had been attempting to track down the journalist personally, indicating a dangerous climate for journalists in Afghanistan.

“The Taliban assassination of a close relative of one of our editors yesterday is inconceivably awful and demonstrates the grave risk in which all of our colleagues and their families in Afghanistan confront themselves,” said Peter Limbourg, director general of Deutsche Welle.

“It is clear that the Taliban are conducting organized hunts for journalists in Kabul and elsewhere. This is a condensed version of the information.