09/24/21 Mega Millions Numbers: Did Anyone Win the $20 Million?

According to the Mega Millions website, the winning Mega Millions numbers for Friday were 17, 21, 27, 43, and 56, with the Mega Ball number 15 and the Megaplier of 3X.

There was a maximum reward of $20 million up for grabs, as well as a $14.3 million cash option, but did anyone walk away with the big prize?

No ticket matched all five numbers and the Mega Ball to win the massive reward, according to the Mega Millions website, so the jackpot becomes even larger.

The $1 million award, however, was split among three winners, two from New Hampshire and one from Pennsylvania.

There were also 16 people who won $10,000 for matching four digits and the Mega Ball. Using the Megaplier, four of them tripled their winnings.

There were 268 players who won $500 for matching four numbers, with 62 of them using the Megaplier to increase their reward to $1,500.

By matching three numbers and the Mega Ball, 746 players won $200, while 156 players won $600 by utilizing the Megaplier. Over 457,000 tickets won at least $2 in prizes.

For Tuesday’s drawing, the jackpot will rise to $22 million, with a cash option of $15.8 million.

Mega Millions claimed in a statement that one ticket holder in New York won the $431 million jackpot ($314.4 million cash) on Tuesday.

Following a $96 million prize won in Oneida County on February 16, this is New York’s second Mega Millions jackpot victory this year.

Other jackpots won in 2021 include $516 million on May 21 in Pennsylvania and $55 million on June 8 in Illinois. On January 22, a group in Michigan won the second-largest prize in Mega Millions history, $1.05 billion.

What is Mega Millions and how does it work?

Although lottery tickets are accessible in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the United States Virgin Islands, they are not available in Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, or Utah.

A lottery retailer’s ticket costs $2, plus an additional $1 for the Megaplier. When the jackpot is not won, it increases to $20 million. The value of the other awards ranges from $2 to $1 million.

The white balls are chosen from a pool of five numbers ranging from 1 to 70, while the black balls are chosen from a pool of one number ranging from 1 to 25. This is a condensed version of the information.