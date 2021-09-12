09/11/21 Powerball Results: Did Anyone Win $409 Million?

There was no winner of the $409 million Powerball jackpot on Saturday. Here are the numbers from the drawing on 09/11/21:

20-31-38-40-49 are the first five numbers. 21. Powerball 2x Power Play

The Powerball jackpot was projected to be worth $409 million on Saturday night, with a cash option of $295.7 million. According to organizers, the jackpot might have grown if sales had exceeded lottery forecasts.

There was no grand prize winner on Saturday, thus the jackpot will roll over to the next drawing on September 14th, 21. The jackpot is currently projected to be worth $416 million, with a cash value of $301.9 million.

On Saturday, a lucky player in Pennsylvania matched all five white balls for a prize of $1 million, but their win was increased to $2 million since they had also purchased the Power Play for an extra $1.

No other players matched all five white balls, but 16 ticketholders matched four white balls plus the Powerball for a $50,000 reward, with four of them purchasing the Power Play to increase their jackpot to $100,000. Hundreds of thousands of additional players received smaller rewards.

The following were the winning numbers from Wednesday night’s draw:

First Five: 09-22-41-47-61; Second Five: 09-22-41-47-61; Third Five: 09-22 21. Powerball 2x Power Play

The Powerball jackpot was $388 million on Wednesday, but no one won the top reward. There was also no ticket sold for the game’s second prize of $1 million, which was won by matching all five white balls except the red Powerball.

The most recent grand prize winner came on Saturday, May 6th, when a lucky player won a $286 million jackpot. The winning ticket was purchased at a Circle K convenience shop in Jacksonville, Florida.

Powerball is a multi-state lottery that is normally held twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Along with Mega Millions, it’s one of the country’s two biggest lottery jackpot games. The Powerball jackpots start at $20 million, with Power Play awards ranging from $1 million to $2 million. The cost of a Powerball ticket is $2. The winning numbers, as well as any previous results, can be seen on the official Powerball website.

There are nine possible ways to win in Powerball. You earn a prize of $4 if you match the Powerball and no other numbers. If you pay an extra $1 for the power play, you can win even more. Matching one ball and the Powerball results in the same prize as matching two.