Zukerman, Ashley In Dan Brown’s novel “The Lost Symbol,” he takes on the role of Robert Langdon.

Taking on a character made famous by another actor is difficult enough, but one made famous by Tom Hanks? That’s a different story. Ashley Zukerman, who plays Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon in the new Peacock series The Lost Symbol (which premieres on September 16), seemed unfazed. “I enjoyed the movie, and Tom Hanks is one of our generation’s greatest actors. This should’ve been more intimidating than it was; it just seemed like I could do it on my own.” We see young Langdon in this rendition, which author Dan Brown executive produced, years before we first saw him in The Da Vinci Code. “We get to look inside what made him the guy he is today. So we leaned on everyone’s enthusiasm for the topic, but we tried to go backwards a few steps.” Before being cast, Zukerman had never read the books. “It wasn’t that I hadn’t read them because I didn’t want to. I had simply forgotten about them.” Brown, on the other hand, made it clear from the start that Zukerman had to make Langdon his own. “It felt like we were given a mission as well as the flexibility to try something new.”

Was it intimidating to take on such a well-known role?

It should have been by every metric. It wasn’t, for some reason. For two reasons, perhaps. One is that the third book is used as a jumping-off point for the show. It’s essentially a prequel. We get to learn more about what made him the guy he is now. So we leaned on everyone’s enthusiasm for the content, but we also attempted to go back a few steps. The other thing is that I believe the writers have created something completely unique. Because Dan Brown was engaged, it felt as if we were given both a mandate and the flexibility to do something new.

What makes the show different from the movies?

I believe we will have more time to get to know the characters and what they are going through.