Zoe LaVerne Apologizes for Charging Fans to View Her Newborn Daughter’s Photos.

Zoe LaVerne, a TikTok celebrity with over 21 million followers, has apologized for charging fans to see images of her newborn daughter.

In a message on Instagram last week, the 20-year-old revealed the arrival of her daughter, Emersyn Raylee, who arrived following an emergency caesarean surgery.

LaVerne, on the other hand, received backlash after releasing a link for admirers to view images of her baby for $15 each.

The new mother, who is engaged to the baby’s father, Dawson Day, apologized to fans on her TikTok account this week, sharing an emotional new video.

“It seems extremely jumbled up,” she replied from her bed, “but I’ll explain better.”

“First and foremost, this is my first pregnancy, and I received a lot of death threats and people saying they were going to kill her and others saying they hoped she died and all that stuff during my pregnancy.”

“It was terrifying to me, and I told my fiancé about it.” We’ve had a lot of chats about how I’m afraid to post her face because I don’t want people to hate on her and pull her down or whatever. That is to say, whatever. If you despise a child, you’re already odd.

“However, I was still overthinking everything.” And I didn’t know what else to do to ensure that only my supporters saw her, rather than the folks who despised her.” “So my team and I agreed that if I made a link and people had to pay $15 to see her, the haters—the people who wanted death threats on her, or whatever—wouldn’t care enough to pay to see her, and only my fans who truly support and love me would pay to see her,” she added.

“So we made the link and shared it, and I realized it looked really, really horrible, and now a lot of people are spreading things about me, talking about me, and saying I’m a bad mom and stuff.” I swear, I’m brand new to this.

“I’m not sure what’s the correct way to go about this or what’s the wrong way to go about it.” I’m only trying to help. This is a condensed version of the information.