Zoe Kravitz Reacts to the Backlash Over Her Met Gala ‘Naked’ Dress

In a Saint Laurent gown, Zo Kravitz wowed the crowd at last week’s Met Gala.

Kravitz astonished in a halter-neck floor-length mesh gown with a matching bedazzled thong exposed beneath when she arrived at the famous event, which is frequently referred to as the Oscars of fashion.

Jessica McCormack diamond earrings and open-toe black heels completed the look.

Actress Mindy Kaling commented on her Instagram photo after showing off her new look: “Let me be clear: I am in love with you.”

While many people praised the costume, others were less kind.

d=“M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 This is a condensed version of the information.