You’ve Changed ‘Donda’… Once More.

Kanye West, now known as Ye, has re-published his album Donda for the second time since it was first released.

Rather than modifying his original version, he has instead released a deluxe CD with a running time of over two hours.

West has added five new songs to the album, making it more of a fresh release than a remastered version of the original.

Guest performers on the new songs include Andre 3000 of Outkast, who contributes to the single “Life of the Party.”

The Washington Newsday goes out all of Donda’s improvements for the latest version, Donda 2.0. (Deluxe).

What is Kanye West’s contribution to Donda?

The moment is now