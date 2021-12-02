YouTube’s Top 10 Most Popular Videos of the Year are Revealed.

The top ten trending videos on YouTube in 2021 have been announced.

With an estimated 122 million daily active users spending an average of 18 minutes on the site, the online video sharing and social media platform is the world’s second most-visited website.

Every day, a billion hours of content are watched on YouTube, according to the company. However, this latest ranking isn’t a rundown of the year’s most popular videos.

YouTube looked at a number of elements to decide how “trending” a video is, including the nature and amount of audience in that country—in this case, the United States—which may differ from the total number of views.

Many videos simply did not make the cut; shorts and music videos were removed because they have their own list, and each creator is only allowed to submit one video.

10. Game Night Stereotypes: Dude Perfect

The video parodies some of the common and frustrating cliches connected with game evenings, and it was a great hit for the Texas-based comedy ensemble Dude Perfect. More than 30 million people have watched this video.

9. Forge Labs: I Spent 100 Days in a Minecraft Zombie Apocalypse… What Happened was as follows: Because gaming attracts a sizable portion of YouTube’s audience, it’s no wonder that this video made the cut, especially because it features Minecraft, a game with 141 million monthly active users. Forge Labs, a Canadian YouTuber, has received over 43 million views for this video.

8. Biden Inaugural Committee: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ Inauguration | January 20th, 2021

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ inaugural video, which lasted 6 hours and 55 minutes and was released two weeks after the U.S. Capitol Attacks, has received over 14 million views.

7. Golden Buzzer: Nightbirde’s Original Song Makes Simon Cowell Emotional on America’s Got Talent

