YouTube Star Who Proudly Proudly Proudly Proudly Proudly Proudly Proudly Proudly Proudly Prou

After crashing a fancy Aston Martin that he had previously boasted about buying, a popular Spanish social media celebrity is taking a break from YouTube.

Salva, who has over 5.5 million fans on the platform, revealed his latest acquisition in a video aired online last week.

In the video, he tells his fans, “They say dreams come true.”

“It’s more than a car; it’s the culmination of years of effort. Thank you so much for believing in me and for accompanying me on this long, beautiful, and difficult journey. I’d like to introduce you to my new Aston Martin Vantage.”

He also said the car cost him “between €160,000 and €180,000 [$190,000 and $213,000]” in the video.

After a few days, though, the social media sensation cut a much more solemn figure in a new video, revealing that he had already crashed the automobile.

“Imagine having a dream since you were a child, working your whole life to attain it, and then throwing it away,” he said in a new YouTube video.

“I’m not doing well psychologically, and the only reason I’m doing this video is to let you know I’m alive, that I’m well, which is the most important thing in the end, and to tell you a little about what happened.”

The collision happened in the early hours of Sunday, July 25 while passing through Erts in La Massana, northwest Andorra, according to the YouTuber.

When the accident happened, Salva, who lives in the principality, was driving with his girlfriend, Adelina Hita Gonzalez, and another friend.

He claims in the video that he was attempting to avoid an animal when he lost control of the vehicle, which caused it to veer off the road and into a ditch.

“I was driving down a road in Andorra with my girlfriend in the car when I noticed an animal and the first thing I did was slam the brake pedal all the way to the floor, and the car’s ABS jumped,” he explained. “I’m not sure what happened because I don’t recall it well, but I know the automobile ended up in a ditch.”

One of the passengers was treated at the site, and police and medical services were dispatched. This is a condensed version of the information.