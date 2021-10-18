‘YOU”s Love in Every Way In Season 3, Quinn morphed into Joe Goldberg and other characters.

Surprisingly, in YOU season 3, it was Love Quinn (played by Victoria Pedretti) who was the first to kill. Her body count increased as the series proceeded, whereas Joe’s sort of… plateaued until the very end. It’s safe to argue that in the new series, Love Quinn turned into Joe Goldberg, even surpassing him in terms of duplicity and damage. In season 3 of YOU, the Washington Newsday offers a summary of all the ways Love Quinn transformed into Joe Goldberg and more.

Love in Every Way Quinn Transformed Into Joe Goldberg in Season 31 of ‘YOU.’ Jealousy equals violence when it comes to love. Love’s victims in YOU, like Joe’s, were frequently someone she was jealous of or who posed a threat to her relationship.

Love killed her next-door neighbor Natalie (Michaela McManus) in YOU season 3 just moments after learning of Joe’s (weird) feelings for her.

Love appeared to be on the verge of murdering Marienne (Tati Gabrielle), with whom Joe was having a full-fledged affair, in the season finale. Joe had asked Love for a divorce earlier that evening, which only added to Love’s fury and jealousy.

After Marienne’s small daughter Juliette came into the living room wanting to use the bathroom, Love stopped short of stabbing her with a huge carving fork.

Without Juliette, there’s no question Marienne would have been Love’s next murder victim, murdered in a jealous rage.

2. Dealing with childhood trauma through love similar to Joe Both Love and Joe’s childhood traumas are discussed in YOU season 3.

Despite the fact that they originated from different families and had very different upbringings, there are some striking similarities between their childhoods and the trauma they endured.

Joe, his mother’s violent husband, and Love, her nanny who was sexually abusing her younger brother, were both dead at an early age. Love’s wealthy mother and father were never around, and Joe was placed in a children’s home after his mother, whose life he had saved, abandoned him.

Love and Joe both admitted to having anxieties of desertion and vulnerability throughout their couples therapy sessions.

