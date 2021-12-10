Your immune system’s’memory’ may provide some protection against the Omicron variant.

COVID-19’s latest variation, Omicron, has sparked new fears that it could prolong the pandemic, but what if the body’s immune system is actually catching up after two years of COVID-19?

The symptoms of Omicron have so far appeared to be modest.

However, experts believe there is evidence that the immune system has internalized enough knowledge of the virus to provide some further protection.

“It’s possible that our antibodies aren’t working as well as they should,” E. John Wherry, head of the University of Pennsylvania’s Institute for Immunology, told NBC News. “However, the immune system has these backup plans that provide us some resilience against Omicron.”

Antibodies are the body’s initial line of defense against viruses, but if these fail, the body must rely on other cells for protection. T-cells are divided into two types: helper cells, which lead the immune response, and cytotoxic T cells, often known as killer T cells, which recognize and remove viruses. These two types of cells work together to coordinate resistance to foreign substances that enter the body, preventing them from inflicting too much harm.

Because these cells do not target specific surface portions of a virus, they are less harmed when a virus mutates, according to Andrew Redd, a virologist at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Researchers looked at whether Omicron’s mutations make them indistinguishable to killer T cells in a preprint study conducted by Redd. His scientists detected only one mutation in a region of the virus that T cells recognize in two of the 30 patients investigated after evaluating 52 fragments of the virus. This, he claims, is consistent with recent NIAID research, which demonstrated that these cells were unaffected by COVID-19 mutations.

There is little evidence, however, to establish that the immune system’s “memory” of COVID-19 is sufficient to dull Omicron.

It was thought that Omicron spread so swiftly in South Africa because of the low quantity of immunizations available and the strain’s ability to infect people who had previously infected COVID-19.

Omicron has also been cautioned that it may be able to circumvent some of the current COVID-19 vaccinations' defenses. Omicron may be able to evade some, according to a recent study by South African experts.