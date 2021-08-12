You’ll Pay for It Later on ‘Gossip Girl’ Episode 6 Recap

The HBO Max drama Gossip Girl episode 6, dubbed “Parentsite,” acts as the mid-season finale. Unfortunately, no return date has been set, but one thing is certain: Gossip Girl fans will be counting down the days until the show returns.

Following the events of the previous week, everyone appears to be in a semi-good position, with the exception of Obie (played by Eli Brown) and Zoya (Whitney Peak). The young couple is simply ignoring the fact that they are so dissimilar and, quite honestly, no longer like each other. Julien also doesn’t appear to be over him, as the episode opens with her going through his Instagram photos.

Audrey (Emily Alyn Lind) is understandably stressed after her mother’s hospitalization in the previous episode, Zoya and Obie are avoiding each other, Max (Thomas Doherty) is still avoiding Rafa (Jason Gotay), Julien (Jordan Alexander) is attempting to excel in her influencing career, and Aki (Evan Mock) is continuing to play the middle man.

When Obie’s mother, Helena (Lyne Rene), arrives in town, things take an intriguing turn. He pretended it was a complete surprise to Zoya, but in reality, he had anticipated her coming all along.

Julien makes a risky move by arranging for Zoya to meet Obie’s mother by showing up at a hair salon unannounced. Helena quickly shuts her down when she arrives and announces herself as Obie’s girlfriend, arguing that “Julien Calloway is Obie’s girlfriend.” It appears that Obie has been keeping Zoya hidden from his own family.

Thankfully, Gossip Girl’s Instagram and several “Zobie” fan accounts were on hand, and Zoya was able to show Helena that she was Obie’s girlfriend for real. Zoya is invited to a highly important dinner where she will meet with her again that evening, a dinner to which Obie has not invited her.

Fast forward to supper, and Zoya has no qualms about expressing herself in front of complete strangers at the dinner table. She’s also not afraid to be a little nasty to Aki’s media billionaire father Rodger (who is channeling serious Rupert Murdoch). This is a condensed version of the information.