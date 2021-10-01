You’ll Love These Sustainable Travel Products.

The pandemic has caused us to reconsider our relationship with the planet and our role in assisting in its protection. If you consider yourself a traveler, you might feel even more compelled to do your part to reduce your impact on the world you want to see.

You may use your purchasing power to support socially responsible firms that do not hurt the environment or deplete non-renewable resources by purchasing travel gear from them. Even better, you have the option of purchasing from firms who offset their emissions, recycle plastic trash, and have a good impact on the environment.

That involves not only traveling in a sustainable manner, but also packing in a sustainable manner.

Reduce, reuse, and recycle remains the golden guideline. However, we commend businesses who create things that are environmentally friendly and support Mother Nature.

Our Top Picks for Eco-Friendly Travel

Here are our best selections for environmentally friendly travel gear, which range from the first carbon-neutral luggage to a portable hammock made from recycled plastic bottles to vegan leather sneakers for running around airports. The prices listed may change over time, as they always do.

Here are some of our favorite environmentally friendly travel products:

What we like: Paravel creates the world’s first carbon-neutral luggage, which doesn’t sacrifice style or functionality while reducing its environmental impact.

According to Skift, tourism accounted for around 11% of global greenhouse gas emissions in 2019. With the first 100 percent sustainable luggage, Paravel aspires to be the travel brand leading the charge in reducing travelers’ carbon footprints. Paravel offsets all of their luggage’s emissions—from sourcing to manufacturing to shipping—even offsetting the predicted carbon emissions of your first trip with their suitcases, which was certified carbon neutral in 2021.

With lightweight, easy-to-clean materials in vintage-inspired patterns, their luggage is not only carbon-neutral, but it also doesn’t skimp on style or function. With a 360-degree rotation and dual-wheel design, you’ll feel nimble zooming around airports and city streets.

Upcycled vegan leather made from recycled polycarbonate and aircraft-grade aluminum. This is a condensed version of the information.