‘You Will Stay in My Car,’ Says Viral Video of Creepy Rideshare Driver Interaction.

A woman’s rideshare driver told her to stay in his car after she told him she wanted to get out, according to a now-viral video. Since November 14, the video, shared by Vicky Bond or @ vickybond on TikTok, has received over 137,000 views.

Bond filmed the driver urging her to stay in the car in the video. She stated in the comments that the incident happened in Birmingham, England, and that the man was an Uber driver, but this has yet to be verified.

In the video, the driver says, “No no no, you will stay in my car.”

Bond answered, “No, I don’t want to stay in your car.”

“No,” the driver explained, “because you don’t want to go back to sleep.” “You don’t want to return home.” You’ll stay with me till 5 p.m.” The man then laughed, and Bond expressed her want to return home.

According to a lawsuit filed in July, Uber was aware that its drivers were sexually abusing and rapping passengers but did not prosecute anyone or take better safety procedures.

Once Uber had enough information in each case, the drivers were barred from using the app, according to Uber. Uber announced in 2018 that they had received over 3,000 reports of sexual assault over the year.

Lyft confirmed in October that it received over 4,000 claims of sexual assault during rides from 2017 to 2019. According to the company, around 1,800 reports were generated in 2019.

Alison Turkos, who sued Lyft after her driver allegedly sexually attacked her, said rideshare firms ignore the accusations.

Turkos tweeted, “Rideshare sexual assault is a systematic problem that Lyft intentionally chooses to ignore.” “It’s exhausting holding a multibillion-dollar digital corporation accountable, but I’m not going down without a fight.” “We are entitled to better.” Many people in the comments section of Bond’s video said they merely assumed the motorist was joking around and was misunderstood.

Others, though, saw the contact as disturbing, recalling similar incidents in which a driver acted improperly toward them.

One person wrote, "My taxi driver tried to kiss me once." "I had to get out of the car before I did something that would get me in trouble…apparently it's always our fault." I used to have a driver that was like that.