‘You Were Our Family,’ Frank Ocean Says in a Heartfelt Tribute to ‘Hero’ Virgil Abloh.

After the fashion designer Virgil Abloh passed unexpectedly this week, Frank Ocean gave a touching homage to his “idol.”

After being diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer in 2019, the fashion visionary died at the age of 41.

The tragic death of Virgil Abloh, the artistic director of Louis Vuitton and the founder of the Off-White fashion line, has shocked the fashion industry, with countless high-profile figures paying tribute to his life and ability.

A number of celebrities from other industries have paid tribute to Abloh, whose influence has been felt across the entire spectrum of pop culture in recent years.

