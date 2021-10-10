You Probably Didn’t Know These Hits Were Covers.

Sometimes an artist performs a song so brilliantly that we can’t fathom it being performed by anyone else. However, in some situations, the songs were never theirs in the first place.

We all know that Dolly Parton composed “I Will Always Love You” before Whitney Houston made it her own, and that Nine Inch Nails wrote “Hurt” before Johnny Cash recorded it, but you might be surprised by some of the other renowned cover versions.

Here are 15 songs that you most likely didn’t realize were covers.

Beyoncé’s “If I Were A Boy”

After being inspired by a breakup, American singer-songwriter BC Jean, wife of Dancing With The Stars star Mark Ballas, wrote “If I Were A Boy” with Toby Gad in less than 15 minutes.

Jean recorded it for her debut album, however the song was rejected by her record label. Gad began offering the songs to renowned musicians, including Beyoncé, after her deal fell through.

“If I Were A Boy” was one of the lead singles from Beyoncé’s third album, I Am… Sasha Fierce, and it became a global hit, reaching number three on the Billboard charts and number one in 11 countries.

Jean was offended by Beyoncé’s recording at first, writing on Myspace: “I’ve been reading some of the comments, and I’d want to clear the air: IF I WERE A BOY is my song; YES, I wrote it; It’s my tale; it’s a difficult one, and the song is extremely close to me. On my myspace page, you may listen to the original version.” She later stated, however, that Beyoncé’s release of her song had resulted in a slew of offers.

Aretha Franklin’s “Respect”

“Respect” screams Aretha Franklin, but another soul icon was the first to record it.

Reworking a ballad handed to him by Speedo Sims, who had meant to record it himself, Otis Redding penned and recorded the song in 1965.

Redding’s version was a tremendous crossover hit for him, but it reached new heights when Franklin changed the gender of the lyrics and added the iconic phrase “R-E-S-P-E-C-T, find out what it means to me.”

It became an anthem for the civil rights and women’s liberation movements, and it is presently ranked first on Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Songs list. This is a condensed version of the information.