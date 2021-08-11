You Need These 25 Low-Maintenance Plants Right Now.

The majority of folks are incredibly busy and have a lot on their plates. It’s easy to overlook something as simple as watering your plants between work, school runs, hobbies, and other daily activities.

Here are 25 low-maintenance plants that will add a splash of color to your house with little effort.

Pilea Peperomioides is a species of Pilea.

The nettle-like pilea peperomiodies, often known as coin plants or Chinese money plants, requires relatively little upkeep. When the soil is 75 percent dry, a squirt of water will keep things moving. If you’re growing it indoors, fertilize it in the spring and again in the summer.

To keep your pilea from getting uneven, rotate it a couple times a week.

Inchplant

Inchplants are not only easy to care for, but they’re also notoriously difficult to kill. Simply place them in a hanging basket and watch them grow.

However, make sure the light isn’t too bright. When the earth is entirely dry, a little water wouldn’t harm, either.

Aloe Vera is a type of aloe that has been used

Another great plant for forgetful people. Aloe vera only requires adequate sunshine and a small amount of water when the soil is dry.

Place it on a window ledge that you pass frequently.

Evergreen in China

There isn’t much work to be done here. You’ll be fine as long as you remember to water the Chinese evergreen once every 10 to 14 days. Make sure it’s in a well-lit area.

Plant that looks like a spider

If you’re willing to rotate your plant occasionally in addition to watering it once in a while, this is the one for you.

It should be kept healthy by adding water once a week. It’s best if the light isn’t too bright.

Plant that grows under an umbrella

If you keep your umbrella plant out of direct sunshine and water it every seven days or until the soil is no longer damp, it should thrive. Drainage can be achieved by placing a saucer underneath.

In exchange, it will assist in the purification of the air in your home. That seems like a good deal.

Plant that produces air

What about a plant that doesn’t require any soil at all? Simply immerse your air plant in water for 2-3 hours once or twice a week, and keep it in medium to high light the rest of the time. Allow it to dry before reinstalling it. This is a condensed version of the information.