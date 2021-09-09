You may now receive $1,300 for watching 13 horror films.

Now that Halloween is just around the horizon, it’s time to start planning your costume.

Whether you go trick-or-treating in your scariest costume or choose to stay home and make some spooky snacks, a horror flick is a must-see.

The Netflix category has taken center stage this autumn, but if you were planning on curling up behind some cushions for a scary movie, you can now get paid to do so.

Buzz is seeking for a scream queen to watch 13 scary movies with, and it will pay you $1,300 to do so.

In the run-up to Halloween, on October 31, FinanceBuzz is looking for its very own Horror Movie Heart Rate Analyst to compare high-end and low-budget films.

The team will send the lucky winner a FitBit to wear while watching horror films like Saw, Paranormal Activity, The Blair Witch Project, Get Out, The Purge, and The Amityville Horror.

A Quiet Place and its sequel, Candyman, Insidious, Sinister, Halloween 2018 and Annabelle are also on the list.

FinanceBuzz further on the role, saying, “It’s not all about high-end special effects and CGI scares for a movie to make your hair stand on end and send shivers creeping up your spine.” Most horror films are frightening because of their story, not because of the production studio’s budget.

“When contrasted to superhero sequels and well-known franchises, some of the most magnificent slasher pictures and horrific thrillers were made for pennies on the dollar. With Halloween approaching, all streaming sites and stations will begin showing some of your favorite scary movies.

“In light of the forthcoming Halloween season, we at FinanceBuzz are curious if high-budget horror films deliver more scares than low-budget horror films.”

The statement alluded to one of the films on the list, Paranormal Activity, which was produced in 2007 on a shoestring budget of $15,000 and grossed more than $193 million at the box office.

You’ll have to keep track of your pulse rate while watching the horror marathon, as well as rank the movie depending on how much money they spent on production.

In addition to the $1,300 stipend (we won't hold it against you if you spend it all on popcorn),