You may now earn $6,800 for watching every episode of ‘The Simpsons.’

While most individuals have seen at least one episode of The Simpsons, only true fans have seen all of them.

The longest-running animated series in American history has been on the air since 1989, with a total of more than 700 episodes and 33 seasons.

If you’re up for a boxset marathon, a company is offering $6,800 to one lucky viewer who watches every episode of our favorite yellow family.

PlatinCasino.co.uk is searching for a “Simpsons Series Analyst” to watch all of Homer, Marge, Lisa, Bart, and Maggie’s adventures in Springfield.

The Simpsons has an incredible ability to anticipate the future, having predicted Donald Trump’s victory, Richard Branson’s space voyage, the Coronavirus epidemic, the horse meat scandal, and, most recently, a gasoline shortage in the United Kingdom.

Now, the online games site is waiting for the analyst to watch all of the episodes and forecast what worldwide events will occur in 2022.

They’ll be given the duty of noting significant storylines and notable occurrences from each episode, which will be used to compile a list of future events predictions.

PlatinCasino.co.uk’s U.K. Country Manager, Philip Wicinski, said: “It’s a well-known fact that The Simpsons have accurately forecasted news, from Donald Trump’s election to the current panic buying of fuel in the United Kingdom. We at PlatinCasino.co.uk are forward to see what 2022 has in store after a difficult few of years.

“So, in honor of the new year, we thought what better way to start than by putting The Simpsons to the test and seeing if we can anticipate what the coming year, and future, has in store for us by searching each series.

“We think the employment is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for many people—who wouldn’t want to be paid to watch TV, especially The Simpsons? Please apply now if you’d want to spend the next few weeks watching the most popular cartoon family on TV while getting paid!” The role is for eight weeks, with the cartoon fan expected to watch television for 35.5 hours per week, for a total of 284 hours watching the show, at a pay rate of $9.25 per episode.

In addition, they’ll be expected to get some popcorn and watch The Simpsons Movie, which was released in 2007.

