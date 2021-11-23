You may now earn $2,500 for watching your favorite holiday films.

While watching your favorite holiday movies isn’t exactly hard work, you can now get paid $2,500 for doing so. This job offer may cause you to resent all the free hours you spent watching Will Ferrell as Buddy the Elf.

For a good pay of $2,500, Reviews.org is looking for a Chief Holiday Cheermeister to watch 25 holiday movies in 25 days.

After that, all you have to do is fill out a survey on the movie, which most Letterboxd customers do for free these days.

Questions like “Did it give you a warm, seasonal happiness and that sense of nostalgia we all adore around this time of year?” will be asked, according to Reviews.org.

A year’s subscription to Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Apple TV+, and Hallmark Movies Now will also be given to the winner.

Despite the fact that it is a dream job for many, the requirements are simple: candidates must be at least 18 years old, eligible to work in the United States, and “love all things holiday related, such as peppermint mochas, fully decorated homes, and cuddling on the couch under a snowflake blanket while watching a holiday movie.”

The role is limited to holiday films, but the definition of what constitutes is broad—Bridget Jones’s Diary, for example, is classified as a New Year’s film, as is About Time. Die Hard, on the other hand, isn’t included as an example Christmas film; we’ll leave that up to Reviews.org and the Chief Holiday Cheermeister to debate.

You’ll have to choose which Christmas movies to watch, but Review.org has put together a handy list of suggestions, including Jingle All the Way, Deck the Halls, and Love Actually.

To apply, candidates must submit their application online by December 3, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. (MT). The winner will be announced during a livestream on Reviews.org’s YouTube channel on December 10 at 12:00 p.m. (MT).

They’ll also be giving away five prizes, including streaming service memberships and electronics, during the stream.

The Chief Holiday Cheermeister is the latest in a long line of odd jobs being advertised by various businesses.

Cal Tort, a restaurant franchise in California, is looking for a sauce expert for a week-long stay at their headquarters.

