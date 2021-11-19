You may now earn $1,234 for watching your top five childhood films.

There’s never been a better moment to luxuriate in the movies that formed your youth, with Ghostbusters returning to theaters and another Indiana Jones on the way.

Even better, a satellite TV channel is offering $1,234 to one lucky applicant to re-watch five of their favorite childhood movies as part of a marathon.

That works out to just over $246 per movie to see classics like Who Framed Roger Rabbit?, Aladdin, or something newer like Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

USDish will provide your five preferred films, giving you the enviable duty of watching them all from the comfort of your own home while also being compensated for your time.

According to USDish.com, application is “easy than a sweep of the leg,” to reference The Karate Kid.

They said, “We’re looking for one person who is ready to relive their favorite childhood films and tell us all about it.” “To complete this trip, you don’t need a degree, a background check, or a drug test.” In addition to being paid to watch fantastic movies, the winning candidate will receive a “swag bag” worth $350, which will include personalized candy from the decade in which they were born as well as something to keep them warm while they binge.

After you’ve seen all of your chosen films, you’ll be asked to write a report comparing your current experience with what it was like to view them as a child.

“You’re a perfect candidate if you take thorough notes on how each movie made you feel as a kid versus how it makes you feel now as an adult, post the sentimental moments on social media, and, of course, party on, man,” USDish added.

“Invite your kids (if applicable) to watch your favorite five with you for an even better adventure,” USDish added. “You’ll have 15 days to finish your nostalgic journey, and remember that you get to pick the five movies you want to see for a chance to win $1,234. It’s so simple, it’s almost unbelievable!” To apply, you must be at least 18 years old and a U.S. citizen, as well as fill out a form describing why you are the ideal candidate in no more than 2,000 characters. This is a condensed version of the information.