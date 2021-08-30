You May Not Know These Celebrities Were Child Actors.

Miley Cyrus and Drew Barrymore are just two examples of child stars who have grown up to be successful adults.

However, some may surprise you more than others.

Here are 25 superstars you may have forgotten were child actors, ranging from Oscar winners to artists who left kid glory behind.

Scarlett Johansson is a Hollywood actress.

Scarlett Johansson, an Academy Award winner, is most recognized for her powerful performances in films like as Marriage Story and her role as Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

She’s been acting since she was in elementary school, winning her first main role in Manny & Lo when she was 12 years old. This followed lesser appearances in films like North, a fantasy comedy in which she played John Ritter’s kid when she was nine years old.

Johansson had already been in nine films by the time she won her breakthrough part in Ghost World at the age of 17.

Whitman, Mae

Mae Whitman is most known for her roles in Arrested Development as Ann Veal (“her?”) and Good Girls as Annie Marks.

Whitman, on the other hand, has been in front of the camera since she was six years old, when she made her film debut in When a Man Loves a Woman.

She went on to perform in films like Independence Day and One Fine Day, as well as the TV series JAG, and received critical praise as a young actress.

Whitman also played the small girl whose leg was broken by Ross Gellar in an episode of Friends.

Christian Bale is an actor who is well-known for his

Christian Bale debuted with Amy Irving in the television film Anastasia: The Mystery of Anna at the age of ten, after appearing in a number of commercials.

Irving was married to director Steven Spielberg, who cast the young actor in his film Empire of the Sun.

Bale was picked from over 4,000 actors to play a British kid in a World War II Japanese internment camp at the age of 13, a role that catapulted him to fame.

Bale is now an Oscar winner who has starred in blockbusters including American Hustle, Vice, Ford versus Ferrari, and American Hustle, as well as playing Batman in Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy.

Jodie Foster is an actress who is well-known for her

Jodie Foster is regarded as one of the greatest actors of her generation, having won two Oscars and three Golden Globes for her work in films. This is a condensed version of the information.