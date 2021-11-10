‘You Leave Us No Choice,’ says the creator of ‘Squid Game,’ who is excited for a second season.

The performers and writers of Netflix’s worldwide blockbuster hit Squid Game look to be planning a second season.

While Netflix has not officially approved the proposal, Hwang Dong-hyuk, the showrunner of Squid Game, has all but confirmed a second season. “[The viewers of the show] leave us no choice,” Dong-hyuk told the Associated Press at a red carpet celebration for the show on Monday in Los Angeles. “For a second season, there’s been so much pressure, so much demand, and so much affection,” Dong-hyuk concluded. “I’m thinking about it right now. Currently, I’m working on a plan. However, I believe it is too early to predict when and how this will occur. So I assure you, Gi-hun will return and accomplish something good for the planet.” The South Korean film Squid Game stars Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon, as well as a bigger ensemble cast, and centers on a competition in which 456 indebted participants compete in a series of deadly children’s games. Players are eliminated one by one, with the winner receiving $45.6 billion South Korean won ($38 million USD).

The main character, Seong Gi-hun (Jung-jae), is forced to cope with a lot of personal concerns over the series’ nine-episode first season, which affects both his own life and the lives of the other players.

The series premiered on September 17 and quickly became Netflix’s most-watched television show of all time, surpassing the previous champion, historical romance Bridgerton, within months.

While the show was shot in Korean, it is accessible in English-dubbed and English-subtitled versions, allowing viewers who aren’t familiar with the Korean language to enjoy it as well.

Jung-jae, a well-known actor in South Korea for over 25 years, told the Associated Press that he is only now beginning to be recognized outside of the country.

“Isn’t that incredible? People simply greet each other “Jung-jae said. “So I’m not sure how to respond to all of the affection. It’s fantastic to be able to meet the fans who have devoted their lives to the show.” Ho-yeon also talked about how an immigration officer at Los Angeles International Airport was the first to seek for her autograph.

