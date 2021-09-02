‘You Don’t Belong Here,’ a Female Mechanic Says to a Colleague.

One of a female mechanic’s male coworkers was caught on tape telling her squarely in her face, “You don’t belong here.”

Mechanicchickjess captured the incredible discussion on TikTok, and the resulting video has received over 6.7 million views.

The episode serves as a further reminder that, despite the fact that much has improved in the workplace in recent years, sexism and sexist attitudes persist.

Jessica E. Cardoso, an Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) licensed automotive technician from Florida, is the woman who is spreading the clips, according to one TikTok post.

In the video, Cardoso is heard challenging a male coworker to express his thoughts about her position at work.

She urges him, “You’re going to be famous, so say it.”

He responds, “You don’t belong here.”

“Where do I belong?” Cardoso responds, inquiring about the situation.

He tells her, “You don’t belong here…in the mechanic world.”

The dialogue serves as the start of a generally inspiring movie that includes clips of the mechanic fitting tires and motor parts, as well as images of Cardoso in her uniform and the song “Gym Motivation” by Addison Rae.

@mechanicchickjess

Gym Motivation – Addison Zegan I’m still getting acclimated to this app.

However, the incident at the beginning of the video has dominated the conversation, with supporters gathering to show their support.

Leo102063 wrote, “You belong wherever you find your passion, keep pushing forward, you’re a lioness.”

“Guys will display a pin up photo of a girl working in a car in their room but then get furious when they see it in real life,” Jalepeno12 20 said.

“Men despise the idea that we can do their labor-intensive tasks just as well, if not better than they can,” Tinkeringbelle_ stated.

“My sister gave this video to me since she knows I aspire to be a mechanic,” nickrose 99 explained.

“I actually sobbed a little bit since she sent it to demonstrate she believes in me.”

Cardoso posted a longer version of the interaction with her male coworker in a follow-up video to debunk any claims that she manipulated the film.

“I didn’t trim it to make him look bad,” she explained. “At the very least,” she wrote. “I shaved it to improve his appearance.”

