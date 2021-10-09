You can now earn $5,000 for staying in high-end hotels and testing their baths.

One of the best ways to relax and soak away your concerns is to take a bubble bath.

But wouldn’t it be even better if you could be paid $5,000 to lie in a tub horizontally?

The post of “Bath Boss” is advertised on Hotels.com, and it entails a stay in three deluxe hotel properties in New York City to taste the baths in a voyage entitled “Tour de Tub.”

According to the booking site, hotel tubs are quickly becoming a “endangered species,” and to address this, The Dominick, The Langham, and Mr C. Seaport are offering bathing opportunities.

Aside from the $5,000 “compensation,” the job also includes “a $1,000 travel stipend, luxury bath accessories, personalized robe, slippers, and eye mask to set the tone for the best hotel experience”—that sounds appealing to us.

“Imagine checking into a hotel room and *gasp* there is no bathroom!” reads the job advertisement (the horror).

“The hotel bath amenity is soon becoming extinct, and we CANNOT allow this to happen!”

Hotels.com has developed the prestigious post of “Bath Boss” to bring awareness to the cause of doing nothing but resting in water for questionable amounts of time because we’re passionate about saving one of the best hotel facilities.

“If you’re ready to soak till you’re pruned, we’re looking for YOU, a self-proclaimed claw-foot enthusiast, to join us on a tour to three opulent hotel locations in New York City for the ultimate Tour de Tub.”

All you have to do to be in with a chance of swimming for free is fill out the questionnaire on the Hotels.com website.

Explaining which is your “favorite hotel bath” and identifying some “non-negotiable bath accoutrements” are among the questions.

Applicants are also asked to write on why they believe they are qualified for the position.

According to current travel guidelines, the Tour de Tub will take place between November 9 and November 15.

Furthermore, only people over the age of 21 are eligible for this relaxing employment.

