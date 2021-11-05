Ye’s ‘Drink Champs’ Interview: 9 Key Takeaways on Kim K, ‘SNL,’ and More

On the Drink Champs show, Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, talked for the first time since the release of his new album Donda.

He covered a wide range of topics in the lengthy tape, including issues he has rarely spoken about.

Ye didn’t hold back on anything, from his relationship with Kim Kardashian, whom he calls “still my wife,” to musical regrets and feuds.

The Washington Newsday breaks down some of the interview’s most heated moments.

He “doesn’t have a house,” you said.

Not only did the rapper reveal that he does not own a home, but he also explained that owning is a form of “control” for him, and that his home is “where my kid FaceTimes me.”

He did, however, state that he is “into architecture” and enjoys renovating ancient homes.

You have been “Halfcinated.”

Ye disclosed that he is not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and is only halfway through the process.

He described himself as “half-vaccinated,” but he didn’t say when his second vaccine will take place.

In a rap battle, Ye claims he could beat Drake.

The topic of feuds came up early in the chat, with Ye talking about fellow rapper Drake.

On the subject of Verzuz battles, in which rappers compete against one another, he believes he would defeat Drake, comparing their animosity to that of professional athletes.

“It’s all psychological, right?” he said. So, what pen, what button is going to be pressed? What’s more, guess what? I took a bite out of his ear. “I licked his ear.” This remark related to a 1997 boxing battle in which Mike Tyson disqualified Evander Holyfield after biting his ears.

Soulja Boy’s Donda Verse Offended You?

There were a few things missing from Ye’s latest album Donda, including a line from rapper Soulja Boy on the song “Remote Control.”

When asked if Soulja Boy’s verse on the song was good, Ye simply responded, “Nah,” to the delight of his hosts.

You Have Regrets Big Sean’s signing The rapper founded his own record label, G.O.O.D. Music, in 2004 and has since signed a slew of artists to it, including John Legend and Common. But he claims that signing rapper Big Sean was one of his worst mistakes.

“I already have.” This is a condensed version of the information.