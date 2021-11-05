‘Yellowstone’s’ Wes Bentley on Whether Jamie Dutton Will Become the Villain in Season 4 Wes Bentley on Whether Jamie Dutton Will Become the Villain in Season 4

Wes Bentley says Jamie Dutton is as “flawed, brilliant, and deadly” as ever in Yellowstone Season 4.

The new season premieres on Paramount Network on Sunday, November 7 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT, and picks up immediately after the events of the Season 3 finale, which found several members of the Dutton family battling for their lives—but not Jamie.

Bentley is back as the Dutton family’s black sheep, and he’s ready for another “vengeful” Yellowstone season. “I would say revenge is often the subject of the program, but especially this season,” he told The Washington Newsday.

“It’s a fight, a much more serious fight.” The stakes are becoming very high. Then there are the riffs, which are becoming more and more frightening.” The Dutton family’s problems began in Season 3 when Jamie found out he was adopted.

After meeting his birth father, he’s decided to take a different route, and The Washington Newsday questioned Bentley if this would make Jamie Dutton a villain.

"It's completely different for him," he explained. It's difficult for me to explain in terms of villains and heroes because, when I'm playing a character, I try to avoid making personal judgments about him so that I can go deeper into them. But, in reality, I'd want to see Jamie take on a villainous role as well as redemption." While Jamie has been treated unfairly, Bentley believes he is a dangerous guy: "I believe he is a very damaged man and a dangerous man because he is intelligent and has some tools at his disposal, but I also feel for him in a way." I'm obviously close to him, and I believe he's been injured, and I believe some of this has been imposed upon him or instilled in him by those who are seeking him." Jamie's notoriously tumultuous relationship with his sister Beth (Kelly Reilly) does not improve in Season 4. According to Bentley, anyone hoping to mend their relationship would be disappointed. "It's probably best to give up on things improving," he said, "since she's coming for him."