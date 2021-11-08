‘Yellowstone’s’ ‘He’s Too Heavy to Carry,’ Wes Bentley says of a Jamie Dutton spin-off.

After four seasons as Jamie Dutton on Yellowstone, Wes Bentley thinks he’ll “certainly need some treatment.”

Bentley returns to the role in the season’s spectacular two-part premiere on Sunday, November 7, and is scheduled to play the Dutton family’s adopted member in upcoming episodes.

On the Paramount Network, Yellowstone has a massive fan base, with millions tuning in to watch the premiere of each season.

The show has become a huge hit, and The Washington Newsday asked Bentley if he was okay with Yellowstone being renewed for a fifth season and beyond. Bentley believes the showrunner should make that decision.

Bentley told The Washington Newsday, “Well, I know Taylor [Sheridan] has a strategy, so I’ll follow Taylor’s plan since he got us here.”

Sheridan and John Linson co-created the series, and Sheridan also authored all of the scripts for Yellowstone Season 4. Sheridan was confident in Yellowstone’s success even before the episode premiered in 2018, according to Bentley.

He stated, ” “He promised us from the beginning, “I’m going to make this a major smash, and this will be a career-changing moment for you,” and he delivered on his promise. By the way, we hear it all the time, but he did it. As a result, I’m going to take his advice in the future.” With the premiere of a spin-off prequel series dubbed 1883 (called after the year it is set in), the Yellowstone universe is ready to grow.

The first look trailer debuted at Yellowstone’s Season 4 premiere, with the historical drama starring Sam Elliot, Tim McGraw, and Billy Bob Thornton due to broadcast on December 19, 2021.

There could be more Yellowstone spin-offs in the future, with one confirmed and another, 6666, rumored to be in the works.

While the possibility is enticing, Bentley says that the notion of continuing to play Jamie Dutton is intimidating. “To be honest, Jamie is a nightmare to play,” Bentley admitted. “I’m not sure I can keep that in my life for very long.

“A couple of actors have admitted to requiring counselling following their parts. After this job, I’m going to require a lot of counseling “he stated

“So I believe Jamie is too hefty for me to hold for an extended period of time. This is a condensed version of the information.