‘Yellowstone’ Episode 7 Recap: The Dutton Family’s Political War Wages

If Jamie wasn’t already the Dutton family’s black sheep, he will be after John and Beth’s treachery in the most recent episode of Yellowstone.

Season 4 Episode 7 “Keep The Wolves Close” delves into relationship dynamics. Some characters mend fences, while others fall apart, and two characters are forced to engage in some of the most overt flirtation ever seen on television.

We spend more time with Jimmy on the 6666 ranch in Texas, where he meets new people, Beth’s new job turns out to be a poisoned chalice, and Lloyd atones for his mistakes.

Governor Dutton is a member of the Democratic Party.

Jamie Dutton continues to spend time with his biological father, Garrett Randall, as well as Christina and their new son, but Garrett has loftier goals for Jamie. He wants Christina to assist him in persuading Jamie to return to politics and run for Governor this time.

Meanwhile, Lynelle Perry, the current governor, pays John a visit to inform him that she will be endorsing Jamie as well. John isn’t shy about admitting that he believes this is a bad idea and is concerned about what he’ll do with power. Instead, he asks her to back him for governor, implying that he is running against Jamie.

Beth is emphatic that he should run, despite the fact that her new employers, Market Equities, are intending to develop an airport and ski resort on Yellowstone territory, and that the ranch would still be there in four years when he’s done being governor.

As they arrive at a news conference where he assumes he will receive the current governor’s backing, John and Beth appear to plot a strategy to agitate Jamie, only for Lynelle to surprise him and introduce John.

Of course, Beth delights in seeing Jamie so distraught, warning him that this is only the beginning. “I am the wall progress hits, and I will not be the one who breaks,” John declares to the press, claiming that he is not the candidate for progress. Life at the Dutton RanchIn Season 4, the Dutton Ranch’s clientele has changed dramatically, with new additions and departures such as Kayce, Mia, and others.

John tells Beth that he's lonely at the ranch and wants her to ask Rip if they want to stay.