‘Yellowstone’ Episode 6 Recap: Lloyd Finally Breaks and John Dutton Takes a Lover

After a relatively quiet week on the ranch, Yellowstone Episode 6 ratcheted things up as two ranchers were given the opportunity to release their rage in a violent manner.

In “I Want to Be Him,” Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) welcomed her father’s home guest with a knife, Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) confronted his biological father about the Duttons’ murder plot, and Lloyd (Forrie J. Smith) lost his cool and attempted to kill someone.

Season 4 of Yellowstone is now more than halfway over. Here’s a recap of everything that happened in the most recent Paramount Network episode.

John Dutton marries a woman.

Summer Higgins, played by Piper Perabo, comes back as a climate change activist, and it turns out she’s making herself at home on the ranch, shacking up with John Dutton (Josh Lucas).

Summer is wearing John’s shirt in the kitchen when Beth walks in, and she greets her by threatening her with a knife until John intervenes. This isn’t the first time Beth has gone overboard, especially since she was the one who suggested he find someone to sleep with in the prior episode.

Summer’s dietary restrictions make for an awkward breakfast moment, and Beth leaves, stating she hopes her father’s new lover dies of “ass cancer.”

Summer later observes John at work as he saves a stray calf from crossing the highway. Despite the fact that she can see how much John and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) enjoy their professions, she departs the ranch and hitches her way back to town.

Lloyd loses his composure, and his hand trembles.

Lloyd had been on the verge of exploding for a few weeks, and after being held on the outside for far too long, he comes inside the bunkhouse and unprovokedly destroys Walker’s guitar. Of course, Walker (Ryan Bingham) takes offense and keeps badgering Lloyd until he pulls out a knife and masterfully tosses it at Walker.

His chest is pierced by the knife, which enters just above his heart and below his shoulder. Rather than phoning a hospital, the vets are summoned to attend to the medical emergency. Mia (Eden Brolin) packs her belongings and departs the property in the midst of the chaos.

