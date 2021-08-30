Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Discloses the True Meaning of the Sinister Candyman Mirror Moment.

Tony Todd originated the role of Candyman in the 1992 film. The 2021 film, sometimes known as Candyman, is a direct sequel to the first. Artist Anthony McCoy, played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, is enthralled by the legend.

As time passes, his need to learn more about this dreadful entity grows more terrifying, as legend gradually becomes reality.

The first time Anthony realizes this is in a mirror scene, which has the potential to become iconic.

There are some Candyman spoilers ahead.

In the Mirror Scene, How Candyman Came To Life

In this scene, Anthony is invited to an art critic’s home to discuss his works, which she had previously given little thought to.

He is not in the best of spirits when he arrives, especially because a wasp sting has created a severe reaction in his skin.

He tries to find some form of gauze or a napkin to wrap around his wound after upsetting it while his host is in the restroom.

On his search for a paper towel, he comes across a mirror and notices someone he doesn’t recognize – Candyman.

This time around, the Candyman isn’t the original Daniel Robitaille (played by Tony Todd), but rather Sherman Fields, the most current manifestation of the legend (Michael Hargrove.)

Sherman, a man with a hook hand who gave out sweets to kids, became a top suspect after Cabrini-Green kids discovered razor blades in their Halloween candy.

When a young William Burke came across him in the laundry area, he screamed, inadvertently alerting police to his whereabouts.

The police chased him down and executed him mercilessly, only for additional razor blades to be debated weeks later.

Anthony peers in the mirror at the Candyman he is becoming, and the two are indistinguishable.

