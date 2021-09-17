Xur Inventory and Location in ‘Destiny 2′ 17. September

For a limited time, Xur has returned to Destiny 2 and is offering fresh new exotic gear.

The traveling merchant will open up shop on a different planet in the Destiny 2 universe every Friday at 1 p.m. ET and completely refresh his inventory.

While his position varies from week to week, one thing you can count on from Xur is that he will always be selling tantalizing goods. He’ll usually have at least one exotic weapon and three exotic armor pieces available, one for each of the game’s classes (those being Hunters, Warlocks and Titans).

This supply will only last until Tuesday, when Bungie releases their weekly Destiny 2 reset. Xur will leave the game at this moment, and you will have missed your chance to peruse his wares.

September 17–21, Xur’s Location in ‘Destiny 2′

Xur is currently at the Tower destination this week.

He’s on a raised catwalk near the back of the hanger, staring out over the planet’s surface. His shop is located directly behind the NPC known as “dead orbit.”

He’ll stay here until Tuesday, September 21 at 1 p.m. ET, when Destiny 2 resets. As a result, you only have a little more than four days to buy something from his latest stock.

Xur will leave the game after this period has passed, until his next relocation on Friday, September 24.

This week, Xur has items available for purchase.

The following is a list of the exotic things that Xur is offering as of Friday, September 17.

ruthless (Exotic Fusion Rifle) Galanor’s Shards (Exotic Hunter Gauntlets) Mask with One Eye (Exotic Titan Helmet) Stabilizers Geomag (Exotic Warlock Leg Armor)

Xur has been alternating between three frequent sites recently. On Nesus, he can be found loitering at the Watcher’s Grave region, EDZ’s Winding Cove, or the Tower Hanger.

He was, for example, stationed at the Winding Grove last week, selling the Monte Carlo auto weapon, Liar’s Handshake hunter gauntlets, Helm of Saint-14 titan helmet, and Claws of Ahamkara warlock gauntlets.

Every Friday, this website will track Xur’s movements to see which of his usual haunts he visits next. We’ll also bring you up to speed on his stock. This is a condensed version of the information.