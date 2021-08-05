Wrestler Bobby Eaton of The Midnight Express, who died at the age of 62, received tributes.

Tributes Paid to Wrestler Bobby Eaton, of The Midnight Express, Dead at 62

Wrestling icon Bobby Eaton has died, and tributes are pouring in. He was 62 years old at the time.

Eaton is most known for being a member of The Midnight Express, which he formed with Dennis Condrey and later Stan Lane.

With an illustrious wrestling career spanning five decades, Eaton was inducted into the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame in 2009.

Debbie Eaton Lewis, Eaton’s sister, confirmed his death in an emotional Facebook post.

“I never wanted to have to post this, but my Little Brother Beautiful Bobby Eaton passed away last night. When I find out all the details, i will post them. Bobby was the kindest, loving person you would ever meet. I loved him so much and going to miss him,” she wrote per Bleacher Report.

The reason of Eaton’s death has yet to be determined. According to the Sun, he was hospitalized in July following a fall.

On social media, a number of wrestlers have paid their respects to the late grappler.

“RIP Bobby Eaton. A friend, and an absolute master of the craft of professional wrestling,” said AEW wrestler Frankie Kazarian. “A man whom I hope will get the recognition that he undeniably deserves. It was my pleasure to know, watch and learn from you. Our industry is a better place because of you. Godspeed sir.”

“I really hate doing these it’s been a hard week, but we once again send out our heartfelt sympathies to the family, friends, and admirers around the world as the renowned Beautiful Bobby Eaton has gone away at the age of 62,” Cauliflower Alley Club tweeted. We appreciate the memories. Bobby, rest in peace.”

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com described Eaton as “the man.”

“Younger wrestlers and wrestling fans, seek these out. Bobby Eaton was the man. May he rest in peace,” he tweeted.

While podcaster David Bixenspan shared an anecdote about Eaton.

Dax Harwood of The Revival fame said that “Bobby Eaton was literally one of a kind.”

“Rest In Peace, Bobby. The wrestling Business did not deserve you, but I’m glad we got you,” he said.

“There will never be another…” always gets said, but this is absolutely true; “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton was literally one of a kind. Rest In Peace, Bobby. The wrestling Business did not deserve you, but I’m glad we got you.#RIPBobbyEaton

“RIP to one of the bests ever. Bobby Eaton,” said Instagram account Wrestling Then and Now.