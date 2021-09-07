Women’s Belly Fat Was Reduced By Eating An Avocado Every Day.

Avocados are not only tasty but also nutritious. Researchers discovered that eating an avocado a day can help women “redistribute” belly fat.

Avocado consumption has been related to a reduction in abdominal obesity, according to researchers in a new study published in The Journal of Nutrition. Its specific impact on glycemic outcomes and abdominal obesity, however, is still unknown.

The researchers looked at 105 overweight or obese persons aged 25 to 45 for their study. They were divided into two groups, with 53 receiving a daily meal including one fresh avocado for 12 weeks and the remaining 52 receiving a dish containing comparable items but no avocado.

In a university news release, study lead Naiman Khan of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) said, “The goal wasn’t weight loss; we were interested in knowing what eating an avocado did to the way individuals store their body fat.” “The distribution of fat in the body has a significant impact on health.”

There are two forms of fat in the belly, according to Khan: subcutaneous fat that collects just beneath the skin and visceral fat that accumulates deeper in the abdomen.

Although having some body fat is beneficial, visceral fat is found close to key organs and can even build up in the arteries. According to Healthline, visceral fat is frequently referred to as “active fat” since it can “actively” increase the risk of major health problems.

“People who have a higher proportion of the deeper visceral fat are more likely to get diabetes,” Khan said. “We wanted to see if the ratio of subcutaneous to visceral fat changed as a result of avocado consumption.”

The researchers did this by measuring the subjects’ fat and glucose tolerance at the start and end of the 12-week period.

Surprisingly, the researchers discovered that female participants who ate an avocado every day had less visceral belly fat. Their visceral to subcutaneous fat ratio was also lower, indicating “fat redistribution away from the organs,” according to UIUC.

These effects, however, were not seen in the male subjects. Furthermore, neither the males nor the females showed any improvement in glucose tolerance.

The researchers stated that “further research is required” to uncover the underlying causes of the disparities in findings based on gender. In future investigations, the researchers hope to supply all of the subjects with their daily meals. Brief News from Washington Newsday.