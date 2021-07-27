Women report larger, swollen breasts as a result of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Several women who received the COVID-19 vaccination, which was produced by Pfizer and BioNTech, have reported unanticipated side effects. Some women said that after getting the shot, their “breasts appeared to get bigger,” while others claimed that their “lymph nodes grew inflamed and enlarged.”

Doctors in the United States have witnessed an increase in the number of women scheduling mammograms after mistaking the painful swelling for a sign of breast cancer.

These negative effects, however, are just transient, according to health professionals.

“When lymph nodes swell as a result of an illness, they are simply doing their job. Dr. Esserman, director of the University of California San Francisco’s Breast Care Center, told ABC7 Chicago that vaccines manufacture antibodies for your body, which is exactly what you want.

Although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has yet to remark on this unanticipated side effect, multiple doctors have stated that the lymph node is a frequent and innocuous condition.

Several women rushed to Twitter and TikTok to say that after receiving the Pfizer shot, their breasts appeared to grow larger, prompting many to refer to the adverse effect as a “Pfizer boob operation.”

According to 7News, one Twitter user remarked, “I can affirm from personal experience that Pfizer does actually make ur (sic) boobs expand.”

Elle Marshall, a TikTok user, made the same allegation in a short video that has since received over 75,000 likes.

In the video, she stated, “Getting the Pfizer vaccine made my boobs grow almost two cup sizes.”

Dr. Bonnie Joe, the Chief of Breast Imaging at UCSF, stated of enlarged lymph nodes, “We used to see this with other vaccines too.” It’s only that because so many individuals are getting COVID vaccines, the number of cases has been on the rise. We simply want people to be aware that this is a common reaction and not always a symptom of cancer.”

The enlarged nodes should be gone in 4-10 weeks, according to doctors. According to ABC 7, oncologists and breast imaging experts are encouraging women who have mammograms booked to get them before the vaccine or 4 to 8 weeks after they have been fully vaccinated to get a clear picture of and prevent confusion.

Increased bust sizes have been reported, however health experts from Australia's Department of Health say the adverse effect should only last a short time and that enlarged lymph nodes is a