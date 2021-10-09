Woman’s Hilarious ‘Worst First Date’ Story Goes Viral: ‘I Would Like 100 Hard-Shell Tacos’

A woman reportedly described the “worst first date [she]ever had,” which allegedly included 100 Taco Bell hard-shell tacos.

She uploaded the amusing anecdote on TikTok, where it has already received 11 million views in just two days.

“Can you tell me about the worst first date you’ve ever had?” At the start of her popular video, Elyse Meyers (@elysemyers) says, “I’m really delighted you asked.”

“I went on dating apps before I met my smoke show of a spouse,” she continued. “Out of nowhere, this man writes me and says, ‘I like your face, let’s go have some food.'” Myers agreed, but things swiftly deteriorated.

Her date recommended that they meet at his residence and then drive. Myers consented, though she admits in the video that it wasn’t the best move she’d made.

She saw him waiting outside his house when she arrived. He “forgot [his]keys,” she claims, so he asked Myers if she could drive.

“Should I have just walked away from him and gone home?” “Yes,” Myers confirms. “Did I do it? “Without a doubt.” Following that, her date gave her “turn-by-turn” directions until they arrived at a Taco Bell. He told her to go via the drive-thru, which she didn’t mind; nevertheless, this is when everything started to go wrong.

“When we get to the speaker, he just leans over and says, ‘I’d like 100 hard-shell tacos, please,'” says the narrator. Myers elaborated. She suddenly realized that her date had forgotten his money, leaving her with little choice but to pay for the enormous purchase.

When they returned to his apartment with the tacos, she observed his father sitting on the couch when they entered through the front door. “Let’s feast,” Myers said her date exclaimed as he dumped all of the tacos on the kitchen table. His father joined them, and the three of them ate in silence until his father attempted to converse with Myers. She subsequently made the decision to depart.

At the end of the video, Myers says, “I’m simply collecting the tacos because I paid for them.” “I go away with boxes of tacos in my handbag and say to myself, ‘Thank you for this experience; you will never hear from me again.’ This is a condensed version of the information.