Woman who was imprisoned for assassinating an alleged rapist is now back in prison for Trunk-or-Treating with her children.

An Alabama woman is back in prison after serving time for killing her accused rapist.

Brittany Smith, according to AL.com, faces up to 45 days in jail after breaching the terms of her probation by taking her children to a Halloween Trunk-or-Treat event.

Smith had already served 18 months in the Jackson County Jail as part of a plea deal that included time spent in custody awaiting trial. Smith was sentenced to another 18 months of house arrest after her release in May.

According to court documents obtained by the news outlet, Smith asked her probation officer on October 27 if it was acceptable for her to pass out candy with her children at a Trunk-or-Treat event in Stevenson on Saturday.

Trunk-or-treating gatherings are a relatively new practice in which parents gather in a parking lot where their automobiles are decked out with Halloween decorations and goodies. The children are then encouraged to hop from vehicle to vehicle, collecting sweet sweets at each stop.

Despite being denied permission to attend the event, Smith texted her probation officer to inform them that they had attended the truck-or-treat but remained in the car the entire time. According to reports, a video of her remaining inside the vehicle was also supplied.

Regardless, the outing was ruled a violation of Smith’s probation, with court paperwork indicating that she had broken the terms of her release twice since August. Smith was arrested on Monday after a warrant was issued for her arrest, and she was lodged into the Jackson County Jail on Tuesday.

Smith previously served time in prison after pleading guilty to the murder of Todd Smith, who was not related to her, on January 16, 2018. Todd had raped and strangled her just hours before, she claimed during a Stand Your Ground pre-trial hearing.

After the alleged rape, Smith was assessed by Jeanine Suermann, a sexual assault nurse. Brittany’s body had more than 30 injuries, according to her, including markings around her neck and inner thighs.

Todd was slain following a violent altercation with Smith’s brother, Chris McCallie, who had come over to her house armed with a gun to confront Todd about the alleged rape.

