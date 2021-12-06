Woman Shares ‘Wonderful’ House-Smell-Like-Christmas-Smell-Like-Christmas-Smell-Like-Christmas-Smell-Like-Christmas-S

Christmas is almost approaching, which means it’s past time for us to start thinking about how we’ll decorate our homes.

Do you make sure your halls smell nice as well as look festive over the holidays?

If not, one woman on TikTok has offered her simple way for ensuring that your home smells festive this holiday season.

Shannon Doherty, a mother of four known on the app as @athomewithshannon, posted her hack to the app on November 27 with the caption: “Make your House Smell Like CHRISTMAS!”

“Follow along for more HOLIDAY Ideas!” she concluded.

But, exactly, what does the ingenious hack entail?

Doherty appears in the film wearing a red sweater and a pearl-covered headband in her kitchen.

She’s standing next to her small kid, who is wearing a Christmas hat with glistening decorations.

“How to make your house smell like CHRISTMAS,” reads text overlaid on the film, which can be seen here.

The camera then switches to the mother of four putting water into a glass pot, then adding cranberries, orange slices, and a handful of cinnamon sticks.

She then adds a few cloves and rosemary sprigs before covering the pot with a lid.

The closing image shows the mother removing the lid to inhale the unmistakably festive scent.

The video has received over 56,000 views and nearly 4,000 likes since it was shared.

Many individuals have also flocked to the comments area to express their opinions on the natural and simple hack.

Many individuals have also flocked to the comments area to express their opinions on the natural and simple hack.

Wimberley, a TikTok user, wrote: "I have two bags of cranberries." What do you think I'm about to make? "Thank you very much for sharing!" Dolly, another lady, inquired, "Do you have to boil it?" If so, how long do you think you'll be there?" "Just let it simmer!!" said Doherty in response. "That looks like it would smell so delicious," remarked User121018772307. "That seems like it would smell so nice," Ypfallon exclaimed. "Yum!!," said FullDadBod. "I'm definitely doing this!" "Oh so wonderful!" said User2318808268339. "I'm going to do it!" "Looks good," Wedraw Eggy Robot typed.