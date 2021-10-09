Woman Shares Ingenious Method for Reheating Pizza Without Making It Soggy

Leftover pizza is a treat to wake up to, but reheating it in a microwave can mean that your delicious cheesy slice turns to soggy mush.

However, it doesn’t have to be this way. Recently a woman on TikTok shared her clever hack for ensuring that your leftovers are as good as freshly cooked, and it involves a dash of water.

Posting to the app on August 12, Tara Ippolito showcased the method alongside the caption: “Don’t knock it till you try it.”

She also added the hashtags: “#pizza #cookinghack #leftovers #lunchtime.”

But what exactly does the hack entail?

Well, the home chef begins by placing the slice of pizza in a hot frying pan before adding a splash of water and putting the lid on top.

This means that the pizza is steam cooked in only a few minutes and the end result is that the slice has a crunchy, not soggy, base and the cheese is nice and hot.

Ippolito also explained that this is better than putting it back into the oven because it “steams the cheese, doesn’t crisp it.”

The clever trick, which can be watched here, has gone viral online, having surpassed a whopping 2.6 million views.

It has also been liked a further 148,300 times and shared by more than 2,000 people.

Lots of social media users also took to the comments section to share their opinions on the method.

One TikTokker, Ellie, wrote: “No more burning in the oven.”

Another person, Ashley Delon, admitted: “Confession: I would rather eat it this way than fresh.”

April typed: “The only way I reheat my pizza.”

E added: “Microwave: do you think I’m a joke?”

Breanna Stark shared: “I’m constantly amazed by how many things TikTok has taught me I’ve been doing wrong my whole life.”

Michellewalker gushed: “Definitely trying this!!”

Breannabottoni observed: “This is actually the correct way to heat up pizza.”

[email protected] commented: “I can vouch this works, we do this all the time at my house.”

[email protected] commented: "I can vouch this works, we do this all the time at my house."