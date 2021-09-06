Woman reveals that her boyfriend has been paying the rent on an apartment that she secretly owns.

With the assertion that she is secretly her boyfriend’s landlord and that he has been paying their rent blind to the fact that it goes right into her pocket, a lady has divided the internet.

The details were revealed in a video shared to TikTok by jaynedoee0, which has already received 1.3 million views and can be viewed here.

Jayne, the original poster, reveals in the video that she has been living with her partner for a year and that he “pays rent and all major bills.”

His other half, however, is also his landlord and has “owned this property for five years now,” unbeknownst to him.

This website has contacted the video’s creators in an attempt to verify the assertions stated in the video.

The video finishes with Jayne sticking two fingers up in a victory gesture, implying that she is pleased with the alleged agreement.

Meanwhile, the caption reads, “So his direct payments are going right to me,” and includes many smiling emojis.

“Do y’all think he’ll be furious once he finds out?” Jaynedoee0 wrote on TikTok with the video.

Many people who left comments on the post assumed he would.

What Leontynet was doing was “so terrible,” she remarked.

He wrote, “Shows you’re simply using him.” “Poor guy,” says the narrator.

“That is sneaky,” Arianacalderon23 agreed.

Soapgoddessmeka responded with a harsh retort.

They wrote, “If you have to scheme like this to be with a man, you’re sad.”

“He’s a nice guy who doesn’t mind looking after you. As soon as he finds out, he’s gone.”

“Nothing like developing a relationship on lies,” Roguemedic21 remarked sarcastically.

One critic, stonednhungry, wondered what would happen if “the shoe was on the other foot” and a male was forcing a woman to pay rent.

@jaynedoee0

Do you think he’ll be furious when he finds out? #UltaBeautyatTarget #fyp #itsalright #quarantinebabies HAHAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA – Ryn, the sassy lesbian husbandguy

Despite some criticism, Jaynedoee0’s approach was backed by a large number of people.

“You are smart….you are kind…you are important,” Infinity moon child stated.

Starlight8414 reasoned, “It’s an investment and security for you if the relationship ends.” “Sis, you’re getting paid for your time and effort.”

While it may have been “deceitful,” Xoxoabbie argued that “he has.” This is a condensed version of the information.