Woman rejects a date because he claims he feels “marginalized” as a straight male.

A lady defended her decision to stop a date with a man after he informed her that he “often feels ostracized” as a “straight male.”

An anonymous male may be heard in an interaction captured on camera and shared to TikTok

While he speaks, the camera remains locked on his date, who recorded the video and uploaded it to YouTube, as she considers what he’s saying, rolls her eyes, and looks down the lens before stating, “I’m going home.”

The video has been viewed 6.4 million times on TikTok after she shared it twice with a message characterizing it as the “shortest date in history caught on camera.”

Her actions attracted considerable sympathy from her fellow TikTokers and sparked a discussion about the distinctions between marginalization and hurt feelings.

Lastofthereal praised her unflinching candor. They wrote, “I’m proud of you for leaving immediately away; so many people stay because they feel forced to.”

Meanwhile, Otobongudofia was appalled by her date’s statements, remarking, “The lack of self-awareness from that man is stunning.”

“Straight white males have nothing if not the audacity,” Jakethediseaseecologist acknowledged.

“He’s going to use this as an example of his marginalization,” Antheiamae laughed.

“Men need to understand that if you’re straight and white, there aren’t any systemic challenges you can encounter because of your race,” writes Savageking.ca.

“Men created the patriarchy, so they can take it down if they want to,” Rowaxxne agreed. When you notice they haven’t, you get defensive.”

Some others thought she went too far in disregarding his remarks.

“What is wrong with someone claiming they are treated insignificantly?” wrote John10777.

“Patriarchy also harms men,” Innershadowwork noted. Not nearly as much as women, but many people are too narrow-minded to believe that both sides can be affected. This is a condensed version of the information.