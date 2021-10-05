Woman rear-ends a man’s $500,000 Lamborghini in a viral video, yelling that he hit her car.

A TikTok video went viral when it showed a woman rear-ending a man’s $500,000 Lamborghini Aventador and accusing him of “striking the front of her car.”

The woman approached the man’s car, yelling at him while he smiled, in the video, which has been viewed over 36 million times. The young woman angrily exited her Audi vehicle, which had been abandoned in the middle of a busy road, at the start of the video.

She went up to the man’s car, which he had parked at a petrol station, and tapped on his door. “You hit my car, you did that to the front of my f***ing car,” she said, pointing to her automobile.

Matt Heller, of Tampa, Florida, responded with a “oh yeah” before giggling at the woman. In the video, a woman asks, “What’s funny?” She yelled, “That’s my new f***ing automobile!”

“That’s not how it usually works when you rear end people,” the man joked. Heller then calmly informed the woman that he would be calling the cops. “But now you’re alleging I smacked you in the back?” Heller enquired of the lady. “No!” exclaimed the woman in the video. “Remember how you punched me in the face? When I was stopped at a stop sign? You cut in front of me and collided with my vehicle.”

“Okay, that’s cool,” the man responded calmly after a laugh. The woman was then told by the driver that she needed to move her car since it was blocking two lanes of traffic. As she walked away, she began ranting at Heller, who was approached by a man who appeared to be the woman’s friend. “That’s why you white people get all this fucking privilege with those lovely ass cars,” she continued, visibly enraged.

As she became more enraged, the man next to her physically pulled her back. Before the video cut to CCTV footage of the event, she exclaimed, “B**** that’s my new f***ing car!”

A woman presented the driver security footage from the gas station in the video. “You’re here,” she added, pointing to the man’s white Lamborghini, which was stopped at a red light. “And she came,” the woman added, pointing to the girl’s black automobile, which had rammed into the rear of the car. This is a condensed version of the information.