Woman is enraged after discovering her freshly bathed Bulldog.

A bath may be the best way to unwind and recover after a long day, but when one woman on TikTok chose to take one, her dog had other plans.

The woman continues filming as she wanders through her residence, as published to the app by an account called Wootywooandhudson2.

“Okay, I just legit heard a loud splash,” she exclaims as she crosses the corner into her bedroom, where a dog sits on her bed.

“That little pr**k better not be in my f**king bath,” she screams as she enters the bathroom.

The next thing we see is her British Bulldog sitting in the bathwater, surrounded by hair ties and supplies.

“Oh Hudson, goddammit!” screams the irritated dog owner.

“#bulldogmom #girlsbestfriend #bathtub #englishbulldogs #funnydogvideos #dogsoftiktok,” Wootywooandhudson2 captioned the hilarious video, which you can view here.

Since it was launched on June 29, the video has gotten a lot of attention on TikTok, with more than 11.8 million views and 1.7 million likes.

Since it was launched on June 29, the video has gotten a lot of attention on TikTok, with more than 11.8 million views and 1.7 million likes. Nearly 8,500 comments have been left on the video, with many individuals expressing their delight at the amusing moment.

“I’ve got a French bulldog who does the same,” remarked one TikTok user, Boo Who.

“Hudson claims it’s my bath now that I’ve peed in it,” Margaret Baker added, following a string of laughing-face emojis.

"I've got a French bulldog who does the same," remarked one TikTok user, Boo Who. "Hudson claims it's my bath now that I've peed in it," Margaret Baker added. Sonya Koekemoer penned the following: "Haha, I have a Hudson as well… he's a staffy bull terrier mix… This made my day with its hilarity." "No no no, I said BED, not BATH," Kiwi joked. "Thanks for running the bath for me, Ma!" said the golden duo. Sophietalia expressed her opinion as follows: "This is priceless. Baths are generally disliked by dogs." "This is something my Labrador has done before," Beth explained. "This is hilarious," Linda exclaimed. Despite the fact that Hudson clearly likes a peaceful bath, one husky recently went viral on TikTok for her dislike of a good old wash.

A woman can be seen carrying the dog down the corridor while flailing her limbs in footage published by an account called Winterthehuskymalamute.

The pet is attempting to escape her grasp. This is a condensed version of the information.