Woman Honored for Going Viral After Leaving Her Own Birthday Party When Her Sister Arrived

Some users applauded a woman who claimed in a famous Reddit post that she abandoned her own birthday celebration after her sister arrived last week. According to the post, the woman stopped speaking to her sister after an emotional dispute several years ago.

On Sunday, she posted the story to Reddit’s “Am I the A**hole” topic as u/Scared-Sympathy-3547. The post has already earned approximately 11,000 votes and over 600 comments.

The woman explained that she caught her then-brother-in-law “making out with another woman” when she was 17 years old. The Redditor quickly informed her sister of what she had witnessed, but her sister’s reaction was not what she had hoped for.

“She basically labeled me a jealous, ugly girl with no future who is attempting to ruin her marriage because I was jealous of all the stuff she had,” the Redditor claimed. “She screamed at me for half an hour, mocking all my anxieties and f*** ups.” She had been so wounded by what her sister had said that she had stopped communicating with her.

“They [her sister and ex-brother-in-law]stayed together for another three years before she recognized he was lying to her.” “She tried to make amends and rekindle our friendship, but I was done with her,” the Redditor alleged.

Her mother decided to throw a little party in celebration of the Redditor’s birthday last week. She specifically requested that her mother not invite her sister; yet, her sister turned up. As a result, the Redditor walked away.

“Everyone is mad with me.” My father considers me to be a child. “My mum won’t speak to me because I humiliated her in front of the family,” the Redditor concluded.

“[Am I the a**hole] for abandoning my birthday party because my sister showed up?” she wondered.

u/Scared-Sympathy-3547 was contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.

