Woman discovers her boyfriend grating cheese into the mouth of her pet dog.

After confessing she just walked up on her boyfriend feeding their dog cheese, a woman has triggered a significant debate about pet dining habits.

Molly Quell, an American expat living and working in the Netherlands, claimed on Twitter that she stepped into the kitchen to find her other half “grating cheese directly into the dog’s mouth.”

In a follow-up tweet, she stated, “Dogs are famously messy eaters, and there is now cheese everywhere.” “The dog is dripping with cheese.”

An artist even donated a fantastic painting of the subsequent pandemonium to help illustrate her point.

Quell’s initial tweet, which has been shared over 14,000 times and received 278,000 likes, struck a chord with dog lovers all across the world.

Joy Alene, an NBC News legal commentator and University of Alabama law professor, was one of the first to respond, saying that her husband “buys whipped cream and squirts it right from the canister into the dogs’ mouths.”

She wrote, “They queue up for this and wait anxiously.” “It’s revolting (but also endearing).”

One woman, under the handle Deutschelady, reminisced about how her former yellow Labrador liked his food with “Parmesan sprinkled over it.”

She clarified, “Not just any parm.” “The costly type from Costco, in the square container!”

My partner was grating cheese directly into the dog’s mouth when I stepped into the kitchen.

September 3, 2021 — Molly Quell (@MollyQuell)

Luigi Scardoffi had a similar experience, stating that his “corgis run to the kitchen” when they hear him grating cheese, adding that they are also “huge on whipped cream.”

JRTWrites’ dog, who he claims “recognizes the sound of the cheese box opening from any room in the house” and “always gets a chunk,” experienced a similar situation.

Meanwhile, Lyn rix gave Quell’s boyfriend a “expert suggestion” to use a bag of grated cheese because it’s “far easier” to feed dogs from their experience.

pic.twitter.com/2YCz5Forbc

September 4, 2021 — fanimplaytion (@fanimplaytion)

While many dog owners claimed to enjoy disclosing their beloved pet’s munching habits, the practice was not without its critics.

A Twitter user by the name of was one of them. This is a condensed version of the information.