Woman claims that her OBGYN will refuse to perform a hysterectomy if her’sexual orientation changes.’

Reproductive health continues to be a contentious issue in the United States and across the globe. Conversations about reproductive health exploded earlier this year when Texas passed the most restrictive abortion law in the country.

According to The Washington Newsday, the rule outlaws abortion if a “fetal heartbeat” is found, which can happen as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.

Reproductive health is a broad term that encompasses all aspects of the reproductive system. One woman in Ireland claims that despite “debilitating period pain” she has had since she was a child, a doctor refused her a hysterectomy.

What is the explanation for this? She claimed the doctor refused to perform a hysterectomy because the woman’s “sexual orientation” might change. “Can’t believe a gynecologist [sic]told me today that a hysterectomy would not be considered as an option for my excruciating period pain if I divorce my wife, my sexual orientation changes, I meet a man and decide I want children,” the lady, whose Twitter handle is @RachChamp_, said. According to the Mayo Clinic, a hysterectomy is an operation that removes the uterus, but a “complete hysterectomy” refers to the removal of both the uterus and the cervix. The ovaries and fallopian tubes may also be removed in some circumstances.

The tweet has been retweeted over 35,000 times, and it has been inundated with answers from people who have had similar situations.

One individual said, “Yep, I was told this.” “I already had three children and was unmarried, so they said, ‘What if you meet someone who wants to have children?'” “We can adopt,” I replied, “but why does a fictional guy have more control over my body than I do?” “I can’t even get my OB Gyn to put me on the implant so the terribly painful periods cease,” another complained. What’s her qualm? What if I meet a man and decide I want to start a family right [f**king] now, and I have to go through the inconvenience of removing it from my arm?” User @RachChamp_ commented on the post, stating that she is 27 years old and has been suffering from terrible menstrual pain since she was ten years old.

