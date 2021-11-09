Woman Claims She ‘Abandoned’ Son, Reactions Are Extremely Mixed.

When two people get along, parenting is difficult enough. Co-parenting in more difficult situations, such as during a divorce, takes things to a whole new level. A mom said she “abandoned” her son, and while some criticized her tactics, others backed her up.

On Reddit, the user u/AbandonedShip45 stated, “I have a 4-year-old son with my ex-husband.” “Since our son was one, we’ve been in the midst of a divorce. My ex has made finalizing our divorce and deciding custody of our son a financial and emotional nightmare for me.” According to Legal Jobs, a divorce occurs every 36 seconds in the United States. This translates to around 2,400 divorces per day. With consecutive weddings, the numbers rise, and the judicial process might take months or even years, depending on the circumstances.

The woman went on to say: “I finally reached boiling point two months ago when I realized how horrible my finances were and that the only way I could survive at this time was to call off the divorce and relocate to a cheaper but more dangerous place. I don’t want my son to be compelled to live there as well. So, the next time my ex was in the country, I decided to take my son and leave him with his father because he is so desperate for custody.” Her ex-husband had expected her to “collect” their son, she explained. He began messaging and contacting her when she didn’t respond.

"I ignored him for nearly a week," she added, "until he threatened to have someone come and find me." "My ex asked me what kind of mother just ups and abandons her child like I had done throughout our talk." She informed him that she would not return "Because my ex was correct, he had the financial means to provide a better life for our son, he had won. He inquired what he should tell our son, and I told him he should tell him the truth, that his father liked to intimidate others with his money, which forced me to leave." The topic sparked a lot of discussion on the Reddit site.