Woman chastised for giving ‘condescending’ Secret Santa gifts to a coworker.

A lady has been harshly chastised for ignoring her coworker’s Secret Santa gift recommendations in favor of purchasing something she believed would “broaden her views.”

Undesired Christmas gifts were previously highlighted in a 2019 report by Finder, which predicted that $15.2 billion was squandered on unwanted gifts in the United States that year.

Approximately 154 million adults in the United States acknowledged to receiving at least one undesired present during the holidays, according to the study’s findings.

According to the report, just 31% of respondents keep the undesirable gift, with another 31% planning to re-gift it and another 20% planning to swap it.

It’s unclear what will happen to the gifts distributed by an anonymous member on Reddit’s “Am I The A**hole” thread.

It wasn’t so much that she bought unpleasant gifts for a coworker on purpose, but rather that she ignored the helpful list of suggestions the coworker had offered before the gifts were distributed.

When it comes to Secret Santa draws, gift lists are becoming increasingly popular, with participants eager to avoid receiving something that may otherwise go unused.

Sara’s colleague, “Sara,” compiled a lengthy list of gift suggestions that included a “bunch of books” as well as “socks, tea, and candy,” according to the woman posting. However, Sara’s colleague was “disappointed” with the suggestions because she said she is usually good at giving “really cool gifts” and the items on the list were “just blah things.” She became even more unhappy when, after looking up the books Sara asked for, she discovered they were all ”

“I felt a little self-conscious about purchasing her romance novels, so I searched up similar themes and found a really fantastic fantasy novel to give her instead,” she wrote. “I assume if she likes to read, she’d be pleased to widen her horizons and branch out.” In addition to the book, she purchased some tea and a pair of “Baby Yoda socks,” despite Sara’s lack of enthusiasm. This is a condensed version of the information.