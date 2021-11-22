Woman cancels date after he sends her a text intended for friends instead of her.

After the man she was supposed to meet mistakenly sent her a text message insulting her, a woman had no choice but to cancel her date plans.

Danny, the man, had evidently intended to send the text to a friend, but due to a lack in focus, accidentally sent it to the person he was referring to.

To put it mildly, it was a disaster. Meag, the woman, took to TikTok to reveal the circumstances of the toe-curlingly unpleasant encounter. She posted a screenshot of their text conversations under the handle uhmeagzing.

Things between the two had initially gone well. "This time, let's meet there." Is that all right?"" Meag penned the piece. "Totally understand," Danny said, before adding, "I guess I have to prove I'm not going to murder you." Things took a turn, however, when Danny sent Meag a picture of her dating profile photo by mistake, along with a text that read: "My date tomorrow and do not laugh" and an emoji of a laughing face.

“She’s pleasant and funny, but she’s definitely blah,” he wrote in the text.

In any case, Meag was eager to end the feud, telling fans she texted Danny the next day and told him, “yes I’m going to have to pass.”

Danny “never said a word” in response, she said. Meag’s video has been viewed 7.3 million times on TikTok as of this writing, with users gathering to denounce the man for his message.

Some others were quick to point out Danny's spelling error. Maddy55878 said, "Never date someone who spells certainly as defiantly." "I did it for a lot longer than I needed to." "Never sweat somebody who doesn't know the difference between absolutely and defiantly," Idkbridget agreed. "I'm really puzzled because you're lovely and conventionally appealing," Tilitsbackwards said, to which Madisonwatkins replied, "He's blah." Meanwhile, Saharflick mused, "Do guys even like women?" Darker forces, according to Sara Hoy, are at work. She commented, "I feel like he did this on purpose as a power move he picked up from a misogynistic podcast." "You have a lovely figure."