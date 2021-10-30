Woman Adopts ‘Stray Puppy,’ Turns Out to Be a Rare Wolfdog

A woman claimed to have found a “stray puppy” that turned out to be a rare wolfdog.

The owner, who goes by the handle Raised by Wolvex, often updates her social media profiles with footage and videos of her three mutts.

Suka and Xena are her two huskies, but it’s Awilix, the wolfdog, who gets the most attention.

In September, her owner uploaded a video to TikTok, where it has been viewed over 42 million times and can be seen here.

The video begins with footage of Awilix as a cute and energetic puppy, with the caption “When you rescue a stray puppy” on the screen.

The video is set to Kyle DeNigris’ “Boozoos Waffle Fries,” and as the music changes, a nearly fully grown Awilix appears.

In the camera, her eyes twinkle like those of her wild cousins. The video, which was titled “jk jk,” received a lot of attention. The owner, who was in an unknown place at the time, revealed more about her strange pet in subsequent clips.

She claims Awilix is about a year and a half old and is 80 percent gray wolf, with 10% German shepherd and 10% malamute mixed in.

“Wolfdogs are not for the general public. “They demand special attention, care, and training,” she noted in a separate video.

“No wolfdogs actually make awful guard dogs since they are quite timid and would rather run away,” she confirmed in response to numerous concerns.

"She plays with all size dogs at the groomers," her owner remarked, revealing more about Awilix's personality. "Wolfdogs are also exceptionally intelligent animals." Her startling appearance has been hotly disputed online.

“So you just brought the grimm in and didn’t notify anyone,” Evan Richards stated.

"I was," Trout reflected.